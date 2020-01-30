Citizens Climate Lobby, the City of Kimberley and Kimberley Youth Action Network (KYAN) Environmental Action Team are working together to host a discussion on climate change solutions on February 12th.

Kimberley said that Laura Sacks, Co-leader of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby will present a talk centred around three questions: Must We

Change, Can We Change and Will We Change.

The presentation will focus on the local impacts of climate change, to be followed by a discussion about solutions with attendees given the opportunity to share ideas.

The City said that Sacks is a former organic farmer and hydrologist, with degrees in geology and environmental science, with additional course work in climate science and policy, renewable energy and sustainability.

This event comes a day after a similar discussion with Sacks in Cranbrook.

The event is scheduled at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12th, at Centre 64. Entry is by donation to KYAN Environmental Action Team initiatives and first come, first serve.