Attendees at College of the Rockies’ 2019 Health Promotion Fair were treated to valuable health information from Bachelor of Science in Nursing students. The 2020 Health Promotion Fair will take place on Thursday, February 6 from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Baker Street Professional Centre. (Supplied by College of the Rockies)

First-year students in the College of the Rockies’ Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and Kinesiology are hosting their third annual Health Promotion Fair in Cranbrook on February 6th.

The event will be held at the Baker Street Professional Centre between 12:00 pm and 4:00 p, on Thursday, February 6th, focusing on ten different health-related topics.

“Through their participation in this Fair, our students are given the opportunity to engage the public in a meaningful way and to hone their teaching and learning skills,” said Heather Hepworth, Dean of Health and Human Services at College of the Rockies. “The public shows wonderful support for our students through their attendance at this event each year, and they benefit by learning some new and valuable health information.”

The nursing and kinesiology students will be on-hand to provide information about the following topics as the Health Promotion Fair:

Trusting your Gut

Cannabis Education

Distracted Driving

Fall Prevention

Infection Prevention

Elements of Well-Being

Impacts of Vaping

Physical Literacy

Impacts of Caffeine

The College of the Rockies said the Health Promotion Fair allows each of the students to research a specific topic and share the most up-to-date information with the public, not only allowing them to engage with the community but learn in their area of study.