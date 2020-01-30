The mule deer buck in Kimberley stuck in the Christmas lights. (Supplied by B.C. Conservation Officer Service)

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service recently helped rescue a buck in Kimberley, after the mule deer became wrapped up in Christmas decorations.

According to the BCCOS, the mule deer got its antlers entangled in Christmas lights that were still up within the community.

“Christmas might be over, but it appears not all the decorations have been put away,” said the B.C. Conservation Officer Service. “Please be careful where you hang your lights, hammocks and netting to avoid tangling up antlered wildlife.”

The mule deer was safely tranquillized by Conservation Officers in Kimberley before they were able to untangle the lights from the buck’s antlers.

Anyone that sees an entangled deer in the future, a wild animal in distress, or any other wildlife concern can call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.