Cranbrook Home Depot Store Manager Tim Strauss (Middle Left) presenting the $12,000 cheque to Tammy Pocha (Middle Right) of Operation Street Angel for their contributions during their December 2019 Orange Door campaign. (Supplied by Operation Street Angel, Ktunaxa Nation)

The Ktunaxa Nation is once again celebrating another successful Orange Door campaign by Cranbrook’s Home Depot, which helped raise $12,056 for Operation Street Angel in the community.

Home Depot runs the Orange Door campaign twice a year, most recently before the 2019 holidays from December 3rd to the 22nd.

“Street Angel helps support individuals who are low-income, struggling in any way, or who are homeless,” said Tammy Pocha, On-Site Supervisor with Operation Street Angel. “We make sure they have a meal, a place to do laundry, a place to shower, a place to relax and visit and provide people warm clothes, shoes, and tents when we are able – we try to support people with whatever is needed and however we can.”

The entire focus of the program is to raised awareness in Cranbrook about the efforts in the community to combat and eliminate youth homelessness, by supporting local organizations such as Operation Street Angel.

“Every time we enter the Orange Door campaign, we have managed to be one of the top fundraising stores in Canada, which really speaks to the depth of generosity and kindness of the people in the Cranbrook and surrounding areas,” said Tim Strauss, Manager of Cranbrook Home Depot.

During their bi-annual campaigns, Home Depot sells $2 “orange doors” per customer transaction. Cranbrook Home Depot had the highest percentage across the country, meaning that Home Depot Canada will match the money raised within the community.

Operation Street Angel from the Ktunaxa Nation has been providing support services to Cranbrook’s vulnerable and homeless populations since 2010. Located at #46 17th Avenue South in Cranbrook, the organization provides employment, advocacy, and justice services while also offering hot meals, along with medical and mental health services for those affected individuals.