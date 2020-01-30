BC Curling Championships. Karla Thompson is a Mother of 2, a teacher, and a great ambassador for the sport. Denis Suton played with Randy Ferbey early in his career, and Dean Joanisse is a well-recognized skip. Three fresh ones a day rolling on the 2-day FM breakfast show. https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/170/mornings-with-dennis-walker/

.

Denis Sutton Dean Joanisse