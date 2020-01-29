Kimberley's Team Buchy with their gold medal from the 2020 BC Junior Championships on January 2, 2020 as the team represented British Columbia at the 2020 New Holland Canadian Juniors in Langley January 18th to 26th. (Supplied by Team Buchy)

Team Buchy has returned from Langley after representing British Columbia and the Kimberley Curling Club at the 2020 Canadian Junior Curling Championships, finishing 10th out of 14 teams.

Consisting of Cassidy Schwaerzle (Lead), Katelyn McGillivray (Second), Jaelyn Cotter (Third), Kaila Buchy (Skip), Samantha McLaren (Alternate), and Tom Buchy (Coach), the Kimberley rink just narrowly missing the Championship Pool.

Team Buchy concluded round-robin action last week with a 3-3 record, which put them fifth in Pool A behind Alberta (5-1), Ontario (4-2), Newfoundland and Labrador (4-2), and Saskatchewan (4-2), to just miss the Championship Pool. However, British Columbia’s 3-3 record would have been enough to move on in Pool B as both New Brunswick and Quebec advanced despite their identical 3-3 records.

“I am really proud of our team because we played well the whole week and we were kind of on the wrong inch of things, we didn’t really have the luck that we needed,” said Kaila Buchy. “In curling, it takes skill but it also takes a little bit of luck and it has to be your week.”

Buchy’s round-robin play culminated in a 5-4 extra ends loss to Alberta that would have put them through to the Championship Pool and compete for a spot on the podium.

“Alberta, they ended up being the runner up and we went an extra end against them without hammer and if my first rock of the end goes another inch and a half then chances are we win because she couldn’t really get it out. They were very close games, we gave every team a run for their money.”

The 2020 Canadian Juniors mark the end of Team Buchy for the curling season and for the foreseeable future as both Schwaerzle and Cotter age out of the Junior category, while McGillivray and Buchy will continue to play at U18 and in Mixed Doubles.

Buchy told MyEastKootenayNow.com that despite the results, they were so proud and grateful to represent British Columbia on the national stage, especially on home soil.

“It was absolutely surreal,” said Buchy. “I really just kept telling myself even when things weren’t going our way don’t take it for granted because you may never get back here again.”

“Being able to look around and see other teams in their province’s jackets, it’s so cool and I am so thankful that we were able to do that,” added Buchy. “I’m so proud of my team and so thankful for my dad as well, and Jim Cotter coaching, because they really helped us to get there. It was absolutely a great experience.”