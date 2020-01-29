(Top) Radium Hot Springs Mayor Clara Reinhardt, Invermere Mayor and Canal Flats Mayor Karl Sterzer. (Middle) Akisqnuk First NationChief Alfred Joseph and Shuswap Band Chief Barb Cote. (Bottom) Electoral Area F RDEK Director Susan Clovehock and Electoral Area G RDEK Director Gerry Wilkie. (Supplied by Columbia Valley Chamber of Commerce)

The 10th annual Local Government Update will be held at the Columbia Valley Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, including all of the elected officials throughout the area.

“This has proven to be a great opportunity to gain a better understanding of the initiatives that local governments are working on to ensure the continued success of our local communities,” said the Columbia Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The following elected officials will all be in attendance on Thursday:

Mayors Al Miller – Invermere Karl Sterzer – Canal Flats Clara Reinhardt – Radium Hot Springs

RDEK Directors Susan Clovehock – Electoral Area F Gerry Wilkie – Electoral Area g

First Nations Chief Barb Cote – Shuswap Band Chief Alfred Joseph – Akisqnuk First Nation



Each elected official will present to the Columbia Valley business community their year-in-review for 2019, representing their respective communities or electoral areas.

The 10th annual Local Government Update Luncheon will begin at 11:30 am from Chamber of Commerce/Lions Hall in Invermere and continue until about 1:00 pm. Because lunch is being served, admission is $20 for non-members of the Columbia Valley Chamber of Commerce or $15 for members.