NewsRoad Report 12th Avenue South in Cranbrook Closed for Water Line Repairs SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff January 29, 2020 (Supplied by Pixabay) Water crews have closed down a section of Cranbrook’s 12th Avenue South between 7th and 10th Street South to repair a water leak. The City of Cranbrook said on Wednesday that the street will be closed to all traffic until the work is completed, which is estimated to be most of the day. The City added that those affected by a cut off in water services should run cold water until it runs clear once service is restored.