Dennis Walker, staff January 28, 2020 TEAM KENT lead by skip Gerry Kent threw the opening rock to officially open the 2020 BC Provincial Curling Championships. https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/BC-Provincial-Curling-Tom-Shypita-holding-the-broom-for-skip-Gerry-Kent-Honorary-Rock.mp4 Gerry Kent, left, who skipped his team to a third place at the briar in 1991 threw the honorary rock to official open the 2020 BC Provincial Curling Championship https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/curling-pipers-video.mp4