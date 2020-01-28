Columbia Valley RCMP received a missing person report for Belinda Dawn Eugine on Sunday, who was last seen that morning in Radium Hot Springs.

Police say they do not suspect foul play at this time and have reason to believe she may be hitchhiking to the Kamloops area.

“Although it is believed that Belinda is reportedly dressed appropriately for the current weather conditions, police are very concerned for her health and well-being, should she experience a prolonged exposure,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the Southeast District. “We are interested in locating Belinda to check her well-being and ask motorists travelling throughout the southern interior to watch for her.”

Belinda Eugine is described as a 5’7” 32-year-old woman with black hair and brown eyes. RCMP said she was last seen wearing a black jacket, purple snow pants, a grey, fuzzy toque and glasses, and carrying a small, black suitcase and a blue backpack.

Police are asking anyone with information on Belinda Eugine’s whereabouts to contact them or Crimestoppers.