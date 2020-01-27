The Regional District of East Kootenay will officially open its newest recycle BC Depot in Fernie’s Transfer Station on February 3rd, allowing residents to recycle more materials.

The RDEK said that the new depot will accept over 75 additional items, including Styrofoam, zippered bags, aerosol cans and #7 plastics, among others.

“The new Recycle BC Depot at the Fernie Transfer Station provides residents with the ability to recycle a wide range of items that are not accepted in the local yellow bin program or Fernie’s curbside recycling,” said Kevin Paterson, RDEK Environmental Services Manager.

The RDEK added that the yellow bin system will still be in place, however, it only accepts paper, cardboard, tin/aluminum cans, shopping bags and #1 to #6 plastics.

“It is very important to understand is that this is a new option and a totally separate program from the yellow bin system or City of Fernie curbside recycling. People will have to use the Recycle BC Depot at the Transfer Station if they want to access these new recycling opportunities as we do not have access to the same markets through our yellow bin system,” stressed Paterson.

In the coming weeks, the RDEK said it will be launching a comprehensive education campaign to provide information on the new Depot and other recycling options in the region.

The RDEK said more Depots are scheduled to open at the Elkford Transfer Station on February 18th and Sparwood Transfer Station on March 2nd.