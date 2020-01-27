Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) has announced a few changes to its board of directors with a new director, Chair and Vice-Chair.

Nelson resident Jocelyn Carver has been elected as the new chair, following the departure of Rick Jensen, which was announced earlier this month.

CBT said that Carver has been on the Trust’s board since January 2018 and with the Trust’s subsidiary board, Columbia Basin Development Corporation since July 2017. It added that she has also been the Executive Director of the Kootenay Career Development Society, worked in human resources and marketing/outreach at the Kootenay Co-op, sat on the founding board of Kootenay Co-op Radio and contributed to the creation of the Upper Columbia Cooperative Council.

“Ever since I moved here in the mid-1990s, I’ve been struck by the commitment to community development and regional self-determination that characterizes so many Basin communities,” said Carver. “I look forward to engaging even further with these efforts in my new role as Chair, alongside Vice-Chair David Raven, who has continually proven himself on the Trust Board and in other notable positions in the region. I also welcome Bill van Yzerloo to our impressive roster of directors; his dedication to the region will undoubtedly benefit it.”

The Board also elected a new Vice-Chair, David Raven, who was raised in Nakusp and now lives in Revelstoke. CBT said Raven served as Mayor for the City of Revelstoke, had a 35-year career with the B.C. Forst Service and served as Chair for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. The Trust added that he served as a director on its Board previously, from March 2012 to December 2014, and again starting in September of 2017.

A new director is also being welcomed by the Trust, Bill van Yzerloo, a Castlegar native. CBT said he moved back to Castlegar in 2014 after working in Calgary with Inter Pipeline as its Chief Financial Officer.

The Trust said that van Yzerloo, Carver and Raven’s terms end on December 31, 2020. Terms were also renewed for Murray McConnachie and Vickie Thomas.