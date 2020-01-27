A staffing shortage has once again forced the Elkford Health Centre’s emergency department to close Monday.

Interior Health said “unexpected limited staffing availability” has led to Monday’s closure.

The public can still access emergency services between 8:00 am and 7:00 pm at the Sparwood Health Centre or in Fernie at the Elk Valley Hospital, which is open 24 hours.

In the event of an emergency, Interior Health said residents should still call 9-1-1, while those who are unsure if they need emergency medical attention can also call HealthLinkBC at 8-1-1.

Monday’s closure marks the third time in recent weeks that the emergency department has closed due to staffing issues, as the department was also shut down December 6, 2019, and for several days starting January 6, 2020.

All scheduled physician and nurse practitioner appointments will continue as planned at the Elkford Health Centre, while access to lab, x-ray, and public health services also remains open.

The Elkofrd Health Centre’s emergency department usually operates between 9:00 am and 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday.