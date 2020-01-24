The College of the Rockies Avalanche host the Vancouver Island University (VIU) Mariners in a PACWEST doubleheader this weekend, in what will be the team’s second last weekend of regular-season volleyball.

Men’s Avalanche

The Men’s Avalanche rebounded last weekend with a sweep of the visiting Columbia Bible College Bearcats, erasing the team’s four-match losing streak to open the second semester of the PACWEST season.

Quinn Grist led the offensive attack for the Avalanche with 20 kills, while Reece Wilson collected 20 digs through the two matches. The Avalanche swept the Bearcats 25-18, 25-17, 26-24 in the first match and 25-9, 25-16, 25-22 in the second.

With that momentum at their backs, the Avalanche are looking to knock off the 12-4 VIU Mariners this weekend at College of the Rockies. VIU enters Cranbrook red hot, riding an eight-match winning streak since November after starting the season an even 4-4.

VIU is currently third in the PACWEST at 12-4, behind the first-place Capilano University Blues (14-4) and the second-place Douglas College Royals (13-4), while the Avalanche sit in fifth place at 6-14.

The Avalanche open their doubleheader with the Mariners at 8:00 pm on Friday at College of the Rockies before a 3:00 pm matchup to close out the weekend on Saturday.

Women’s Avalanche

The Women’s Avalanche took care of business at home last weekend, completing the clean sweep of the Columbia Bible College Bearcats.

Having now won three of their last four matches, the Avalanche have been balanced on both sides of the ball as Abigail Gruenhage led the team with 10 kills in last Friday’s 25-20, 25-23, 25-17 victory. The typical offensive and defensive leaders Taylor Whittall (19 kills, 11 digs), Ectarina Arabadji (21 kills, 9 digs), and Megan Clark (22 digs) also were major contributors in Friday’s win but also Saturday’s 25-22, 25-21, 25-14 sweep.

The two wins over Columbia Bible College rocketed the Avalanche up to third spot in the PACWEST with a 9-11 record, only trailing the second-place Camosun College Chargers (12-5) and the VIU Mariners (16-0).

The Avalanche faceoff with the undefeated Mariners this weekend at College of the Rockies, as they look to maintain their high seed in the standings and hand VIU their first losses of the season. The Avalanche open the PACWEST doubleheader at 6:00 pm on Friday from College of the Rockies ahead of Saturday’s 1:00 pm contest.