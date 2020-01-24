The KIJHL’s Eddie Mountain Division features six games over the weekend, including the highly anticipated rematch between the Fernie Ghostriders and Kimberley Dynamiters on Friday.

Earlier in the week, the Dynamiters snapped the Ghostriders’ eight-game winning streak with a big 7-2 win at the Kimberley Civic Centre, extending their own winning streak to five games in the process. The two teams clash in a rematch Friday at 7:30 pm from Fernie Memorial Arena.

The two other games hitting the ice Friday include the Columbia Valley Rockies travelling to Creston to take on the Thunder Cats from Johnny Bucyk Arena at 7:30 pm, while the Golden Rockets welcome the Beaver Valley Nitehawks to Golden Arena at 7:30 pm.

All five Eddie Mountain Division teams then swap opponents on Saturday.

The Columbia Valley Rockies return home to Eddie Mountain Memorial Arena in Invermere to host the Beaver Valley Nitehawks at 7:00 pm, the Kimberley Dynamiters take on the Creston Valley Thunder Cats at 7:30 pm in Creston, and the Fernie Ghostriders entertain the Golden Rockets at Fernie Memorial Arena at 7:30 pm.

