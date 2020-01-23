Teck employees monitoring air quality at one of their stations in the Elk Valley. (Supplied by Teck Resources)

Teck Resources has received recognition from Bloomberg and Corporate Knights for gender equality and sustainability respectively.

Teck said it was the top-ranked company in metal ore mining on the 2020 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations by Corporate Knights, and the only mining company to be included in the list.

“At Teck, being socially and environmentally responsible is foundational to our success and an important part of who we are as a company,” said Don Lindsay, President and CEO. “Our employees drive our continued commitment to operating responsibly and producing the materials essential to building a better quality of life for people around the world.”

According to the Corporate Knights, Teck ranked in 91st place on the list, just above the Toyota Motor Corporation.

Teck said that companies were evaluated based on a range of sector-specific sustainability metrics, such as energy and carbon productivity, safety performance, and financial strength. It added that the Global 100 companies are chosen from a publicly-traded company with annual revenues of at least $1 billion.

Also, Teck said it has been named in Bloomberg’s 2020 Gender-Equality Index for a third straight year.

“Gender equality is a critical part of our commitment to inclusion and diversity, and contributes to a stronger workforce and a better company,” said Lindsay. “We are proud to once again be named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and we are committed to continuing to take action to build inclusion and diversity across Teck.”

According to Bloomberg, its Gender-Equality Index tracks the financial performance of companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation, and transparency. Teck is among 325 other companies from around the world named on the list.

Teck said it was included on the list for scoring above a certain threshold with performance across five different areas: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.