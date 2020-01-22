The Kimberley Dynamiters snapped the Fernie Ghostriders’ eight-game winning streak with a 7-2 win at the Kimberley Civic Centre on Tuesday, in a clash between two of the KIJHL’s top teams.

Entering the matchup, the Fernie Ghostriders had won their last eight games while the Kimberley Dynamiters were on a four-game winning streak, pitting the top teams from the Eddie Mountain Division against one another.

Tied 1-1 after 20 minutes, the Dynamiters exploded in the third period, scoring three unanswered goals. Fernie would add one goal to begin the third, but Kimberley would add three of their own to take the 7-2 victory.

Brock Palmer scored two goals and added one assist to lead Kimberley with three points while Jett Saharchuk (1G, 1A), Keegan McDowell (1G, 1A), Easton Jolie (2A), and Erik Delaire (2A) also had multi-point games for the Dynamiters. Between the pipes, Adam Andersen made 36 saves in the save to post a .947 SV%.

Owen Titus and Gavin Lawrie found the back of the net for Fernie while netminder Brett Balas suffered the first loss of his KIJHL career, stopping 28 of 35 shots.

Both teams are scheduled for a rematch on Friday at 7:30 pm MST from Fernie Memorial Arena.

Eddie Mountain Division Standings