Elk Valley RCMP said that three work vehicles in Sparwood have been the target of two separate fuel thefts over the past several weeks.

According to police, in late December, someone entered the Teck Coal Mountain View Office yard early in the morning and vandalized a vehicle. A hole was punched in the fuel tank and $140 worth of fuel was drained out.

A similar incident was reported to Elk Valley RCMP on January 8th, this time from two vehicles parked in the yard of Sparwood Communications on Red Cedar Avenue. Police estimate about $150 in fuel was stolen from the two vehicles.

Elk Valley RCMP is asking anyone that may have information on the incidents to contact them.