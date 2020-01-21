The District of Sparwood said it is inviting residents to help decide on a potential design for the future of Centennial Square during its Winter Street Party.

Sparwood said the party will take place on February 6th from 4 to 6 p.m at the Square.

Attendees to the Winter Street Party will have a chance to discuss and learn about the two design options with the District Council and Staff, as well as take part in a free smokie roast, hot chocolate and marshmallows.

According to Sparwood, the designs came from an initiative to revitalize Centennial Square.

“From the feedback received during public consultation, it was noted that most residents wanted to see a useable event space that was attractive and inviting to spend time in. We are excited about the concept plan and that it could meet the needs and vision that the community is looking for,” said Sparwood Mayor David Wilks. “We now have to see if we got it right and are looking forward to hearing what the community has to say.”

The District is encouraging all residents to attend the family-friendly event if they can to learn more about the future of Centennial Square.

Those that can’t attend will still be able to provide feedback through social media and a survey.

