After a busy weekend, the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League fires up against Tuesday, featuring a heavyweight matchup between the Kimberley Dynamiters and Fernie Ghostriders.

Sitting atop the entire KIJHL with 68 points (33-4-0-2), the Kimberley Dynamiters are riding a four-game winning streak entering Tuesday’s contest.

While the Dynamiters are the top team in the KIJHL and the Eddie Mountain Division, the Fernie Ghostriders have 54 points (25-10-1-3), which is third-best in the league behind the Revelstoke Grizzlies (58 points).

Fernie has climbed up the standings in recent weeks thanks to their current eight-game winning streak, which began back on December 28th with a 2-0 shutout victory over the Dynamiters.

The Ghostriders and Dynamiters clash at 7:00 pm MST from the Kimberley Civic Centre.