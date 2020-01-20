The B.C. Coroners Service and RCMP are investigating the sudden death of a skier who was found unresponsive late Friday afternoon outside of Fernie.

Around 4:30 p.m., Elk Valley RCMP received a report of skier in medical distress in the snow among the trees at the Fernie Ski Hill.

Police said that the victim had been skiing with another person and the two became separated. The other person retraced his run to find the missing person when he made the discovery.

He immediately called for support from the Fernie Alpine Resort’s ski patrol, who responded to the scene, said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the RCMP Southeast District. The patient was transported off the mountain by ski patrollers, and to a local hospital by BC Emergency Health Services. Sadly, despite the efforts of all involved, the skier was later pronounced deceased in the hospital.

The deceased man was identified as a Fernie resident in his 30’s, originally from Quebec.

Police said investigations with the B.C. Coroners Service is ongoing, and will not publish the man’s name out of respect for his privacy.