College of the Rockies President David Walls (front row, right) joined The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry (front row, second from left), Jack Moes, Dean of Trades and Technology (right, back row),and representatives from the Digital Technology Supercluster, and other post-secondary institutions for the announcement of supercluster projects in Vancouver, January 16. (Supplied by the College of the Rockies)

The College of the Rockies has announced it has received funding which will pave the way to launch a new two-year Autonomous Systems Technician diploma program in September of this year.

The College said it is a recipient of Canada’s Digital Technology Supercluster Capacity Building Program funding, which is part of the federal government’s Innovation Supercluster Initiative.

“We are living in a time when automation is rapidly transforming industry,” said Jack Moes, Dean of Trades and Technology. “New jobs are being created requiring talented technicians with new skills for this shifting work environment. This pilot program aims to ensure a skilled workforce is prepared to respond to emerging needs in our region and beyond.”

The College said its new program will train its students to install, repair and maintain telecommunications equipment related to autonomous heavy vehicles and sensor networks used in Alberta’s oilsands and B.C.’s surface mines.

The program, according to the College of the Rockies, was developed in collaboration with Teck Resources Ltd. and Canada’s Digital Technology Supercluster to meet a growing need for skilled technicians.