A cabin where Fernie Search and Rescue found a pair of timber sledders from Calgary. (Supplied by Fernie Search and Rescue)

Fernie Search and Rescue (SAR) had a busy weekend, as crews recovered four people across two calls for service.

Fernie and Sparwood SAR groups were active at 11:30 on Friday night looking for two overdue timber sledders from Calgary. According to Fernie SAR, the two men were staged out of Corbin Road and they had not returned to their vehicles.

SAR crews said the men suffered engine and gas issues and spent the night in a cabin in the Leach Ridge area before they activated a SPOT device.

The two men were picked up via helicopter early on Saturday morning.

Fernie SAR said teams were active again later the same day to look for a pair of missing split-boarders from Kimberley. It said the young couple had been reported missing by concerned family members.

Crews began their search at 7:45 p.m. on Saturday and found them several hours later around 11 p.m.

Fernie SAR said the pair’s vehicle went into the ditch at the 40 km marker on Lodgepole Road.

Both were brought back to Fernie safe and sound.