UPDATE (4:46): DriveBC is reporting the roads to be clear to traffic flow once again. ORIGINAL STORY (4:37): DriveBC said traffic is backed up on Highway 95 because of a vehicle accident between Highway 95A and Fort Steele Overhead Bridge. DriveBC said single lane alternating traffic is in place until further notice. Crews are on the scene assessing the incident and drivers can expect delays
Ryley McCormack, staff January 17, 2020