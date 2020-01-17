A Special Prosecutor has been appointed by the BC Prosecution Service to independently review their conduct in regards to a completed case from 2013, where a Cranbrook babysitter pleaded guilty to criminal negligence in the drowning death of a 19-month-old baby.

Original charges against Tammy Bouvette were for second-degree murder in the death of the child. The baby was in Bouvette’s care in May 2011 when the child was found unconscious in a bathtub. Bouvette called 9-1-1 and the baby was airlifted to Calgary but later died.

Following the court proceedings, Bouvette was convicted of criminal negligence causing death in 2013.

Marilyn Sandford has since been appointed as the Special Prosecutor to review the conduct of the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) during the case proceedings. Sandford is a senior lawyer with a private bar in Vancouver, BC.

“The ADAG (Assistant Deputy Attorney General) concluded, based on the inquiries and the information available about the case that a Special Prosecutor should be appointed to avoid any significant potential for real or perceived improper influence in the administration of criminal justice,” said the BC Prosecution Service in the announcement.

Another reason for Sandford’s appointment stemmed from “media inquiries about disclosure issues” about the case’s pathologist.

The BC Prosecution Service said that as the matter is before an independent review, neither they or the Special Prosecutor will be commenting further or releasing any additional information at this time.

“The BCPS anticipates that a Media Statement will be issued at an appropriate time announcing the results of the review.”

