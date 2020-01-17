The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s Eddie Mountain Division features nine games this weekend, as the Fernie Ghostriders hope to extend their seven-game winning streak, while the Creston Valley Thunder Cats are looking to erase their six-game losing streak.

Fernie and Creston open the weekend’s action on Friday from Fernie Memorial Arena at 7:30 pm, while the Kimberley Dynamiters, Columbia Valley Rockies, and Golden Rockets all take to the road.

The Dynamiters are set to match up with the Nelson Leafs at 7:00 pm PST from the Nelson Community Complex, the Rockies battle the Chase Heat at Art Holding Memorial Arena at 7:00 pm PST, and the Rockets take on the Grand Forks Border Bruins from Jack Goddard Memorial Arena at 7:00 pm PST.

All of those teams will then continue their road trips on Saturday as Kimberley battles the Beaver Valley Nitehawks at 3:00 pm PST from Trail’s Cominco Arena, Columbia Valley is in Sicamous for a 7:00 pm PST matchup with the Eagles, and Golden is in Castlegar to take on the Rebels at 7:00 pm PST. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats round out Saturday’s action at Johnny Bucyk Arena as they play host to Grand Forks at 7:30 pm MST.

The Golden Rockets will officially close out the entire weekend schedule for the Eddie Mountain Division as they venture south of the border into Spokane at 2:00 pm PST on Sunday to battle the Braves.

