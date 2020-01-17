NewsSports Majority of Eddie Mountain Division Teams Open Road Trips in KIJHL SHARE ON: Bradley Jones, staff January 17, 2020 (Supplied by KIJHL, Columbia Valley Rockies, Kimberley Dynamiters, Fernie Ghostriders, Golden Rockets, and Creston Valley Thunder Cats) The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s Eddie Mountain Division features nine games this weekend, as the Fernie Ghostriders hope to extend their seven-game winning streak, while the Creston Valley Thunder Cats are looking to erase their six-game losing streak. Fernie and Creston open the weekend’s action on Friday from Fernie Memorial Arena at 7:30 pm, while the Kimberley Dynamiters, Columbia Valley Rockies, and Golden Rockets all take to the road. The Dynamiters are set to match up with the Nelson Leafs at 7:00 pm PST from the Nelson Community Complex, the Rockies battle the Chase Heat at Art Holding Memorial Arena at 7:00 pm PST, and the Rockets take on the Grand Forks Border Bruins from Jack Goddard Memorial Arena at 7:00 pm PST. All of those teams will then continue their road trips on Saturday as Kimberley battles the Beaver Valley Nitehawks at 3:00 pm PST from Trail’s Cominco Arena, Columbia Valley is in Sicamous for a 7:00 pm PST matchup with the Eagles, and Golden is in Castlegar to take on the Rebels at 7:00 pm PST. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats round out Saturday’s action at Johnny Bucyk Arena as they play host to Grand Forks at 7:30 pm MST. The Golden Rockets will officially close out the entire weekend schedule for the Eddie Mountain Division as they venture south of the border into Spokane at 2:00 pm PST on Sunday to battle the Braves. Eddie Mountain Division Standings TEAM GP W L T OTL PTS GF GA DIFF STR Kimberley Dynamiters 37 31 4 0 2 64 148 84 64 W2 Fernie Ghostriders 38 24 10 1 3 52 159 114 45 W7 Columbia Valley Rockies 37 18 13 2 4 42 128 112 16 L2 Creston Valley Thunder Cats 34 15 14 0 5 35 116 129 -13 L6 Golden Rockets 34 12 18 1 2 19 108 126 -18 L1