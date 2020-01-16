When an elk fell through the ice, members of the Cranbrook RCMP and BC Conservation Officer service teamed up with CP rail employees and the public to try saving it.

The RCMP said they were alerted to people in a kayak on the Bull River attempting to save the elk which was caught in a hole in the ice on Wednesday.

Both Conservation and RCMP officers made it to the scene just as the elk made its way out of the water.

“The elk eventually stood up but unfortunately made its way back into the same hole in the river,” said Cranbrook RCMP.

Police said that officers and members of the public on the scene worked together to get the elk free once again.

The animal was then loaded into a horse trailer where it was transported to a property where it could recover.

RCMP said the elk succumbed to its injuries overnight.

“Cranbrook RCMP is thankful to those who assisted with the elk but want to remind people that it is dangerous to venture out into frigid waters in freezing temperatures to assist animals,” said the Cranbrook detachment.