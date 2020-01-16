With temperatures below zero comes the potential for frozen water lines, and the City of Kimberley said it will no longer offer electrical thawing for residents.

According to the City, Council directed Operations staff to stop the service based on recommendations from the City’s liability insurance provider, Municipal Insurance Association.

In the 2019 Risk Control Report, MIA said several risks can arise from using electricity to thaw pipes.

The City said electrical currents can damage small appliances, cause property loss, start a fire, and damage City infrastructure and residential water lines.

The City is advising residents to keep taps running cold water day and night with the flow at least the size of a pencil, or install a bleeder valve. Pipes that may be exposed to cold temperatures or outside air should be kept warm using a space heater or heating tapes.

The City of Kimberley also offers advice to avoid frozen water lines over the winter.