Columbia Basin Trust has given almost $680,000 in grants across 31 different projects aimed at improving the quality of life in the Columbia Basin.

Projects funded by the basin include focusing on elder care, childhood development among many other projects intending to increase the overall well-being of residents.

“Alongside many community organizations in the region, the Trust is dedicated to helping all people in the Basin meet their needs and access the resources that will help them address challenges and thrive in their communities,” said Aimee Ambrosone, Columbia Basin Trust Executive Director, Delivery of Benefits. “These projects will boost the well-being of a wide range of people by addressing a variety of social issues and opportunities.”

Among the largest grant recipients is ANKORS, which CBT says will receive $60,000 in funding for education programs.

“That project will promote health and wellness as it relates to substance use, sexual health, mental health, and LGBTQ+ issues in an educational setting across the Basin,” said Nicole MacLellan Delivery of Benefits Manager with CBT.

Over in the Columbia Valley, $38,365 will be granted to allow for projects to help children understand loss and the grief process.

“The Hospice Society of the Columbia Valley is going to be working with volunteers, staff, as well as school staff in order to support children affected by loss so they can help children process their grief in healthy ways,” said MacLellan.

In Fernie, $17,000 in funding will be received by the Cycling without Age Fernie Foundation to reduce social isolation in seniors and people with mobility issues.

“They’re going to be purchasing a specialized bike in order to facilitate active involvement and connections in the community,” McLellan said to MyEastKootenayNow.com.

McLellan said that applications for CBT’s Social Grants Programs to benefit residents’ well-being and address social issues within a given community will be open in the coming months. Ideas for projects can be applied for through the CBT website.

More: List of Projects Approved for Funding (Columbia Basin Trust)