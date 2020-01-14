Update (1:36 p.m): DriveBC is reporting that the highway is now clear for traffic flow.

Original Story (1:03 p.m): According to DriveBC, a vehicle incident has caused traffic to be backed up between Highway 3 and Mission Fort Steele Road.

As of around noon, DriveBC said that the road is using single lane alternating traffic while crews are on the scene.

Until the road is cleared, drivers through the area may experience some delays.

DriveBC said winter driving conditions are reported on highways around the East Kootenay.