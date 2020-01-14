Winter Blitzville is back for its second year, as the 2020 spectacle will be held at Cranbrook’s Western Financial Place on Saturday, February 15th.

Following the smashing success of the inaugural event in 2019, four-time X Games Champion Brett Turcotte and his Polaris snowmobiling team will be back for another year. Winter Blitzville 2020 is moving from Cranborok’s downtown to the Western Financial Place parking lot, where Turcotte and his team will have more freedom to perform their tricks.

“Last year’s edition set records for attendance and made headlines across the country,” said Paul Heywood, the City Cranbrook’s Events and Marketing Manager.

The City of Cranbrook said everything is getting doubled up, as X Games Champions will perform on double the number of ramps, while the rail jam will also be double the size for the local skiers and snowboarders to show off their array of flips, tricks, jumps, and stunts.

“This year, we will have more food tents, more breweries, and more music to entertain you and your family on the B.C. and Alberta Family Day weekend,” added Heywood.

Like 2019, Winter Blitzville will once again feature fireworks, but the City of Cranbrook said it will be much bigger in 2020 as they plan to put on their largest show to-date.

“It will be a showcase of winter sports and entertainment in downtown Cranbrook that tourists and locals alike won’t soon forget.”

There is no admission for the family-friendly event, but donations are welcome and encouraged for local community groups. Seeing as the event is at Western Financial Place, parking for the event will be restricted to the south side of the building and on-street to allow for the massive show.

Winter Blitzville 2020 gears up and fires off at 5:30 pm on Saturday, February 15th.