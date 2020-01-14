Columbia Valley RCMP arrested two people with a significant haul of stolen goods after receiving a tip from the Cranbrook RCMP.

Columbia Valley police said that around 6 p.m. on January 11th, Cranbrook RCMP notified them of a Dodge pickup truck, which was used by a suspect allegedly involved in shoplifting from a department store.

A few hours later, around 8 p.m., Columbia Valley police said that East Kootenay Traffic Services found the suspects at a gas station Windermere. A Columbia Valley officer arrived on the scene to arrest a 30-year-old woman and 27-year-old man.

“A male and female were arrested without incident for possession of stolen property,” said Sgt. Darren Kakuno officer with the Columbia Valley RCMP. “A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of evidence related to the alleged theft.”

Kakuno said that both of the suspects have been released pending a trial date.