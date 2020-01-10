The Skookumchuck Pulp Mill opearted by Paper Excellence. (Supplied by Skookumchuck Pulp Inc.)

A mechanical failure at Skookumchuck’s pulp mill has caused foul smelling gasses to be released into the air instead of its usual destination.

Sookumchuck Pulp Inc. said the fan that typically vents low concentration gasses into an incinerator broke down Thursday evening.

It added that the Ministry of Environment is aware of the situation, and plans are in place for repairs over the weekend.

“Parts are being rushed to the site with the expected end date of the release being Monday, January 13th,” said Skookumchuck Pulp Inc.

It said that air quality will be monitored in the surrounding area and has a plan in place to minimize and react to air quality measurements.

However, Skookumchuck Pulp Inc. does not expect any issues due to the low concentration of the gasses.