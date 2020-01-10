The damaged power pole from the motor vehicle collision Thursday, January 9, 2020 which knocked out power to 2,700 customers in northern Cranbrook and the surrounding rural area. (Jason Caven, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

Update (8:42 pm):

BC Hydro has partially restored power to the 2,700 customers that were left in the dark Thursday evening in northern Cranbrook.

Crews are currently on-site making necessary repairs after a motor vehicle collision knocked out power around 6:46 pm MST.

BC Hydro says power should be fully restored around 12:00 am MST.

995 properties remain without power at this time.

Original Story (7:02 pm):

Approximately 2,700 properties are without power Thursday night in Cranbrook as a result of motor vehicle accident.

BC Hydro is reporting the collision is the cause of the outage.

Power initially went down around 6:46 pm MST according to BC Hydro.

The outage encompasses most of northern Cranbrook and extends to St. Eugene.

BC Hydro has assigned power technicians to assess the scene.

At this time, BC Hydro estimates power will be fully restored to the area by 12:00 am MST.