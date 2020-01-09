The second half of the PACWEST volleyball season officially gets underway Thursday for the College of the Rockies Men’s and Women’s Avalanche, as they open a four-game road trip.

Both volleyball teams open the new semester in New Westminster on Thursday against the Douglas College Royals, before rounding out the doubleheader on Friday.

The Avalanche are each hoping to stretch their two-game winning streaks, which ignited back in November in their final two games of the fall semester against Camosun College. The Men’s Avalanche bested Camosun 3-2, 3-2 to snap a six-game losing skid while the Women’s Avalanche downed the Chargers 3-1, 3-1 to break a four-game slide.

Following their first doubleheader of the winter semester, the Avalanche will then travel to North Vancouver for another set of games against the Capilano University Blues.

The Men’s Avalanche are currently sixth in the PACWEST with a 4-10 record, while the Women’s Avalanche are fifth in the PACWEST at 6-8.

After this weekend’s four matches with the Royals and Chargers, the College of the Rockies Avalanche will remain in Cranbrook for the remainder of the PACWEST season. The Avalanche’s last home matches will be against the Columbia Bible College Bearcats January 17th and 18th, the Vancouver Island University Mariners January 24th and 25th, and the University of Fraser Valley Cascades February 7th and 8th.