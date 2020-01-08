Left to right: Lynn Townsend, Cst. Katie Forgeron, Cranbrook Victim Service worker Joyce and Wayne Townsend. (Supplied by Cranbrook RCMP)

The local Calendar Club has donated almost 75 teddy bears to Cranbrook RCMP’s Victim Services.

Police said that on January 7th, Lynn Townsend, operator of Calendar Club Canada and her husband Wayne surprised the local detachment with the large gift.

The RCMP said the bears will be used both by police officers and Victim Services to help people in crisis situations.

“Lynn and her husband have surprised us the past couple of years by generously donating these bears to us. Both Victim Services and police officers use these bears to help people in serious situations where kids or adults might need a calming influence,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron. “Who doesn’t love teddy bears?”

Cranbrook RCMP said they are thankful for the support that Lynn and Wayne Townsend have given over the past few years.