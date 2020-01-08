The end of 2019 has marked the retirement of Columbia Basin Trust’s Rick Jensen, a seven-year member of its Board of Directors, including four as Chair.

CBT said that Jensen’s work has made a meaningful impact on the lives of people throughout the region.

“During his time with the Board, Rick was part of a period of significant growth and change for the Trust,” said Johnny Strilaeff, Columbia Basin Trust President and Chief Executive Officer. “He has helped support and guide the Trust through some of the most rewarding and challenging aspects of our organization’s history.”

Originally from Cranbrook, the Trust said that Jensen joined the board of directors in 2013, and eventually moved to Vice-Chair in 2015 and moved into the position of Chair a year later.

Jensen also keeps himself busy as the Chair of New Dawn Developments, director of New Dawn Restoration, and President of the Canadian Institute of Excellence. On top of that, he was also the President and CEO of Panorama Mountain Villiage.

“It has been an honour to support the needs and aspirations of Basin communities and people,” said Jensen. “Through exceptional talent and commitment, my fellow Board members and Trust staff have demonstrated how ideas can develop into remarkable projects that benefit many, achieving goals that almost seem impossible. I feel blessed to have been part of this team, to call the Basin home and to have had the opportunity to give back to this region.”

According to CBT, revenues have jumped from almost $26 million to $64 million in the seven years of Jensen’s time in the Board of Directors.

CBT said it is grateful for Jensen’s time with the organization and his contributions to the region’s citizens.

Plans are in place to announce the Trust’s new Chair and Vice-Chair at its Board meeting in Ainsworth on January 24.