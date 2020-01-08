Drive BC Camera along Highway 3 through Kootenay Pass looking eastward at 10:30 am MST on January 8, 2020. (Supplied by Drive BC)

Kootenay Pass remains closed Wednesday due to high avalanche hazards, although crews are expected to open Highway 3 around 7:00 pm MST.

The 18-kilometre stretch of Highway 3 was initially closed on Tuesday between the east and west avalanche gates through Kootenay Pass.

Drive BC is currently estimating a reopening time of 7:00 pm MST on Wednesday.

Any motorists still looking to travel to the West Kootenay can utilize Highway 3A and the Kootenay Lake Ferry, which was running 24 hours on Tuesday to accommodate vehicle traffic.