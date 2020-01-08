The 2020 BC Curling Championships are just around the corner and the competitive field is now set, as 24 rinks will battle for a provincial title in Cranbrook at the end of the month.

Among the 24 rinks competing in the BC Curling Championship, 16 Men’s teams have qualified for the event while eight Women’s teams will also take to the ice.

The competition will run from January 28th to February 2nd out of Cranbrook’s Western Financial Place.

Only one local rink has qualified for the event as Team Medford made the cut through the Men’s Regional Qualifiers, and will represent the Cranbrook Curling Club.

Here’s the full list of the 16 Men’s teams set to compete in the 2020 BC Men’s Curling Championship in Cranbrook:

Defending Champions: Team Cotter, Vernon and Kelowna Curling Clubs Skip: Jim Cotter Third: Steve Laycock Second: Andrew Nerpin Lead: Rick Sawatsky

CTRS Winner: Team Tardi, Langley and Victoria Curling Clubs Skip: Tyler Tardi Third: Sterling Middleton Second: Jordan Tardi Lead: Alex Horvath Coach: Paul Tardi

Tour Winner: Team Wenzek, Royal City Curling Club Skip: Daniel Wenzek Third: Cameron de Jong Second: Cody Tanaka Lead: Nicholas Umbach

Tour Winner: Team Geall, Abbotsford Curling Club Skip: Sean Geall Third: Jared Kolomaya Second: Sebastien Robillard Lead: Nicholas Meister

Regional Qualifiers: Team Dangerfield, Victoria Curling Club Skip: Neil Dangerfield Third: Denis Sutton Second: Darren Boden Lead: Glen Allen

Regional Qualifiers: Team Montgomery, Victoria Curling Club Skip: Jason Montgomery Third: Chris Baier Second: Miles Craig Lead: Will Duggan

Regional Qualifiers: Team Jackson, Victoria Curling Club Skip: Glen Jackson Third: Andrew Komlodi Second: Jason Clarke Lead: Joel Cave

Regional Qualifiers: Team Medford, Cranbrook Curling Centre Skip: Chris Medford Third: Steve Tersmette Second: Mitch Young Lead: Jeff Langin

Regional Qualifiers: Team Salviulo, Castlegar Curling Club Skip: Nando Salviulo Third: Devin Anderson Second: Jamie Ingram Lead: Reece Whitehead

Regional Qualifiers: Team Richard, Kelowna Curling Club Skip: Jeff Richard Third: Tyler Klymchuck Second: Corey Chester Lead: Rhys Gamache

Regional Qualifiers: Team Longworth, Vernon Curling Club Skip: Mark Longworth Third: Michael Longworth Second: Rob Nobert Lead: Cam Weir

Regional Qualifiers: Team Olsen, Kamloops Curling Club Skip: Brad Thompson Third: Grant Olsen (Skip) Second: Trevor Miyahara Lead: Brent Yamada

Regional Qualifiers: Team Joanisse, Royal City/GEWC Skip: Dean Joanisse Third: Andrew Bilesky Second: Steve Kopf Lead: Aaron Watson Fifth: Steve Petryk

Regional Qualifiers: Team Dennis, Royal City/Salmon Arm Skip: Rob Dennis Third: Doug Kilborn Second: Brad Blackwell Lead: Rick Miller Coach: Greg McAulay

Regional Qualifiers: Team Thompson, Vancouver Curling Club Skip: Aaron Thompson Third: Jack Holmes Second: Derek Smith Lead: Scott Robertson

Regional Qualifiers: Team Wood, Vernon/Penticton curling clubs Skip: Brad Wood Third: Matt Tolley Second: Nathan Small Lead: John Slattery



Here’s the full list of the eight Women’s teams set to compete in the 2020 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship in Cranbrook, Presented by Best Western:

Defending champions: Team Wark, Abbotsford Curling Club Skip: Sarah Wark Third: Kristen Pilote Second: Carley Sandwith Lead: Jen Rusnell

CTRS winner: Team Brown, Kamloops Curling Club Skip: Corryn Brown Third: Erin Pincott Second: Dezaray Hawes Lead: Ashley Klymchuk Coach: Allison MacInnes

Team Thompson, Kamloops Curling Club Skip: Karla Thompson Third: Jodie Brennan Second: Amanda Guido Lead: Lanette Nordick Coach: Darryl Horne

Team Richards, Kelowna and Victoria curling clubs Skip: Brette Richards Third: Blaine de Jager Second: Steph Jackson-Baier Lead: Rachelle Kallechy Fifth: Patti Knezevic Coach: David Harper

Team Pewarchuk, Victoria Curling Club Skip: Dailene Pewarchuk Third: Taylor Reese-Hansen Second: Ashley Sanderson Lead: Sydney Brilz Coach: Todd Troyer

Team Slattery, Vernon/Kelowna curling clubs Fourth: Alyssa Kyllo Third: Sheila Cowan Second: Shaina McGiverin Lead/Skip: Kim Slattery

Team Daniels, Delta Thistle Curling Club Skip: Sarah Daniels Third: Kayla MacMillan Second: Holly Horvat Lead: Sarah Loken Coach: Katie Witt

Team Gushulak, Royal City, Kelowna and Vancouver curling clubs Skip: Diane Gushulak Third: Grace MacInnes Second: Megan McGillivray Lead: Sandra Comadina Coach: Neil Houston



Cranbrook’s Western Financial Place will host the 2020 BC Curling Championships starting Tuesday, January 28th until Sunday, February 2nd. Tickets are currently available for the event and can be found here.

CBC will be broadcasting the event.