The 2020 BC Curling Championships are just around the corner and the competitive field is now set, as 24 rinks will battle for a provincial title in Cranbrook at the end of the month.
Among the 24 rinks competing in the BC Curling Championship, 16 Men’s teams have qualified for the event while eight Women’s teams will also take to the ice.
The competition will run from January 28th to February 2nd out of Cranbrook’s Western Financial Place.
Only one local rink has qualified for the event as Team Medford made the cut through the Men’s Regional Qualifiers, and will represent the Cranbrook Curling Club.
Team Medford is comprised of Chris Medford (Skip), Steve Tersmette (Third), Mitch Young (Second), and Jeff Langin (Lead).
Here’s the full list of the 16 Men’s teams set to compete in the 2020 BC Men’s Curling Championship in Cranbrook:
- Defending Champions: Team Cotter, Vernon and Kelowna Curling Clubs
- Skip: Jim Cotter
- Third: Steve Laycock
- Second: Andrew Nerpin
- Lead: Rick Sawatsky
- CTRS Winner: Team Tardi, Langley and Victoria Curling Clubs
- Skip: Tyler Tardi
- Third: Sterling Middleton
- Second: Jordan Tardi
- Lead: Alex Horvath
- Coach: Paul Tardi
- Tour Winner: Team Wenzek, Royal City Curling Club
- Skip: Daniel Wenzek
- Third: Cameron de Jong
- Second: Cody Tanaka
- Lead: Nicholas Umbach
- Tour Winner: Team Geall, Abbotsford Curling Club
- Skip: Sean Geall
- Third: Jared Kolomaya
- Second: Sebastien Robillard
- Lead: Nicholas Meister
- Regional Qualifiers: Team Dangerfield, Victoria Curling Club
- Skip: Neil Dangerfield
- Third: Denis Sutton
- Second: Darren Boden
- Lead: Glen Allen
- Regional Qualifiers: Team Montgomery, Victoria Curling Club
- Skip: Jason Montgomery
- Third: Chris Baier
- Second: Miles Craig
- Lead: Will Duggan
- Regional Qualifiers: Team Jackson, Victoria Curling Club
- Skip: Glen Jackson
- Third: Andrew Komlodi
- Second: Jason Clarke
- Lead: Joel Cave
- Regional Qualifiers: Team Medford, Cranbrook Curling Centre
- Skip: Chris Medford
- Third: Steve Tersmette
- Second: Mitch Young
- Lead: Jeff Langin
- Regional Qualifiers: Team Salviulo, Castlegar Curling Club
- Skip: Nando Salviulo
- Third: Devin Anderson
- Second: Jamie Ingram
- Lead: Reece Whitehead
- Regional Qualifiers: Team Richard, Kelowna Curling Club
- Skip: Jeff Richard
- Third: Tyler Klymchuck
- Second: Corey Chester
- Lead: Rhys Gamache
- Regional Qualifiers: Team Longworth, Vernon Curling Club
- Skip: Mark Longworth
- Third: Michael Longworth
- Second: Rob Nobert
- Lead: Cam Weir
- Regional Qualifiers: Team Olsen, Kamloops Curling Club
- Skip: Brad Thompson
- Third: Grant Olsen (Skip)
- Second: Trevor Miyahara
- Lead: Brent Yamada
- Regional Qualifiers: Team Joanisse, Royal City/GEWC
- Skip: Dean Joanisse
- Third: Andrew Bilesky
- Second: Steve Kopf
- Lead: Aaron Watson
- Fifth: Steve Petryk
- Regional Qualifiers: Team Dennis, Royal City/Salmon Arm
- Skip: Rob Dennis
- Third: Doug Kilborn
- Second: Brad Blackwell
- Lead: Rick Miller
- Coach: Greg McAulay
- Regional Qualifiers: Team Thompson, Vancouver Curling Club
- Skip: Aaron Thompson
- Third: Jack Holmes
- Second: Derek Smith
- Lead: Scott Robertson
- Regional Qualifiers: Team Wood, Vernon/Penticton curling clubs
- Skip: Brad Wood
- Third: Matt Tolley
- Second: Nathan Small
- Lead: John Slattery
Here’s the full list of the eight Women’s teams set to compete in the 2020 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship in Cranbrook, Presented by Best Western:
- Defending champions: Team Wark, Abbotsford Curling Club
- Skip: Sarah Wark
- Third: Kristen Pilote
- Second: Carley Sandwith
- Lead: Jen Rusnell
- CTRS winner: Team Brown, Kamloops Curling Club
- Skip: Corryn Brown
- Third: Erin Pincott
- Second: Dezaray Hawes
- Lead: Ashley Klymchuk
- Coach: Allison MacInnes
- Team Thompson, Kamloops Curling Club
- Skip: Karla Thompson
- Third: Jodie Brennan
- Second: Amanda Guido
- Lead: Lanette Nordick
- Coach: Darryl Horne
- Team Richards, Kelowna and Victoria curling clubs
- Skip: Brette Richards
- Third: Blaine de Jager
- Second: Steph Jackson-Baier
- Lead: Rachelle Kallechy
- Fifth: Patti Knezevic
- Coach: David Harper
- Team Pewarchuk, Victoria Curling Club
- Skip: Dailene Pewarchuk
- Third: Taylor Reese-Hansen
- Second: Ashley Sanderson
- Lead: Sydney Brilz
- Coach: Todd Troyer
- Team Slattery, Vernon/Kelowna curling clubs
- Fourth: Alyssa Kyllo
- Third: Sheila Cowan
- Second: Shaina McGiverin
- Lead/Skip: Kim Slattery
- Team Daniels, Delta Thistle Curling Club
- Skip: Sarah Daniels
- Third: Kayla MacMillan
- Second: Holly Horvat
- Lead: Sarah Loken
- Coach: Katie Witt
- Team Gushulak, Royal City, Kelowna and Vancouver curling clubs
- Skip: Diane Gushulak
- Third: Grace MacInnes
- Second: Megan McGillivray
- Lead: Sandra Comadina
- Coach: Neil Houston
Cranbrook’s Western Financial Place will host the 2020 BC Curling Championships starting Tuesday, January 28th until Sunday, February 2nd. Tickets are currently available for the event and can be found here.
CBC will be broadcasting the event.