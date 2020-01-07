A recent series of altercations at Muriel Baxter off-leash dog park has prompted the City of Cranbrook to remind visitors of its rules for dogs and their human companions.

The City said that dogs must have up-to-date vaccinations and wear a collar with a valid dog license. Additionally, dogs are required to be leashed until inside the off-leash area and must be at least four months old to use the park. Dogs showing signs of aggression are required to be removed from the park by the owner immediately.

Dog owners are required to be in the off-leash area with their dog and keep a leash on hand. Owners are also asked to clean up after their dog, and the City said bags are provided, but owners should bring their own just in case.

“If we are all aware of and follow the rules in place at the Muriel Baxter off-leash dog park, the better the experience will be for everyone,” said the City of Cranbrook.

It adds that owners should also be cautious bringing toys to the park, as territorial aggression may happen around other dogs.