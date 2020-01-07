Cranbrook RCP is investigating an altercation in which a person was injured and a vehicle was damaged on the morning of January 4th.

Police were called to the 700 Block of 6th Street South around 7:30 on Saturday morning.

The caller told police an unknown man approached an occupied taxi and challenged its occupants before smashing the window of the vehicle.

“Along with the damage to the window, a passenger was struck by flying glass, receiving injuries. The male then walked away northbound on 9th Avenue South,” said Cranbrook RCMP.

Officers patrolling the area after they arrived on the scene were unable to find the suspect.

Police say the man is described as 5’10” with a shaved head and a stocky build and wearing a camo jacket at the time.

Cranbrook RCMP is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them.