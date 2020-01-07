Customers of Cranbrook Transit System’s handyDART will now be able to get more use out of the service, with the addition of 1,000 operating hours.

BC Transit said the expansion of its hours came into effect on Monday along with an additional bus to the fleet.

“The handyDART service is a great service for a growing number of users in Cranbrook. The additional bus and service hours will help alleviate some problems users were having,” said Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt. “We are very grateful to BC Transit and Cranbrook Transit for providing this expansion to a very worthwhile and well used alternative for the citizens of Cranbrook.”

The handyDART is a door-to-door transportation service for those with a permanent or temporary disability which may keep them from using fixed-route transit without assistance.

“HandyDART provides a key community connection for people unable to use conventional transit, and we will continue supporting improvements for this essential service,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “It’s great to see BC Transit adding 1,000 service hours in Cranbrook so people needing handyDART have every opportunity to access it.”

Those that wish to use the handyDART and take and its expanded service hours service mist first register online.