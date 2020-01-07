Drive BC Camera along Highway 3 through Kootenay Pass looking eastward at 11:00 am MST on January 7 2020. (Supplied by Drive BC)

High avalanche hazards have closed Kootenay Pass and there is no estimated time when Highway 3 may open.

Drive BC reports that the 18 kilometre stretch of Highway 3 is closed between the east and west avalanche gates in Kootenay Pass.

Crews are currently assessing the possibility of opening Highway 3, but there is no estimated time of reopening.

Drive BC says motorists can still utilize the ferry between Nelson and Creston, although the estimated travel time up Highway 3A using the Kootenay Lake Ferry is 2.5 hours.

The next scheduled road update is slated for 1:00 pm MST.