Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka (L) and RDEK Area C Director Rob Gay (R) congratulate Kevin Higgins (C) on being named 2019 RDEK Electoral Area C Volunteer of the Year. (Supplied by Regional District of East Kootenay)

The Regional District of East Kootenay is seeking nominations for its 2020 Electoral Area Volunteer of the Year Awards.

Open to any outstanding volunteer in the region’s rural areas, the RDEK will recognize one volunteer or couple for each of the six Electoral Areas.

“Last year, we added the ability to complete an online nomination and had an incredible response,

so there is an online option again this year,” said Rob Gay, RDEK Board Chair. “For those who don’t have access to a computer, hard copies of the nomination forms are also available.”

Nomination forms can be picked up at the Cranbrook and Columbia Valley RDEK Offices or filled out online at engage.rdek.bc.ca.

All nominees must be a resident of an RDEK Electoral Area and have made voluntary contributions to their community.

“It is an honour for us to be able to recognize volunteers each year,” added RDEK Gay. “There is no question about the important role volunteerism plays in every community and in our rural areas, volunteers truly are the heart of our communities.”

The RDEK said the nomination close at 4:30 pm on January 31, 2010.