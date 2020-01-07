Environment Canada has upgraded Monday’s Winter Storm Watch to a Winter Storm Warning for the Elk Valley.

A pacific frontal system is hitting the region Tuesday as the Elk Valley is expected to get 25 centimetres of snow, the majority of which is anticipated to fall in Fernie and the surrounding area.

“The heavy snow is expected to ease somewhat tonight and then become intermittent on Wednesday as the system exits the province,” said Environment Canada.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.”

According to the local forecast for Cranbrook and Kimberley, approximately 5 to 10 centimetres of snow is anticipated with lesser amounts in the Columbia Valley.

During the winter season, all motorists are encouraged by Public Safety Canada to be equipped with an emergency kit which includes water, food, a first-aid kit, flashlight, blankets, medicine and other supplies.

