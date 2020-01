RCMP are on the scene of a vehicle fire on Highway 93/95 near Fort Steele and have closed off a section of the road while crews are in the area.

Reports have said a semi-trailer is on fire, and emergency services are directing traffic around the scene as they work to contain the flames.

No injuries have been reported from the incident.

RCMP is directing southbound drivers through Eagar Hill road and motorists travelling north face a detour through Wardner Fort Steele road for the time being.