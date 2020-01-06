The City of Kimberley said a portion of Wallinger Avenue in front of Canada Post will be closed for a day starting on Tuesday morning.

The city said the closure will be in place for two days to allow crews to work on water line repairs.

The road closure is expected to begin on Tuesday at 7:00 am and continue until 5:00 pm the next day.

The City added that sidewalks will remain open, and emergency vehicle access will not be blocked.

However, motorists are asked to pay attention to all detour signage.