Environment Canada has issued a Winter Storm Watch as heavy snow is anticipated to sweep across the region on Tuesday.

“A Pacific frontal system will spread significant moisture across the Columbia and Elk Valley regions,” said Environment Canada. “Consequently, snow will become heavy at times in the morning and last through Tuesday night.”

At this time, it’s anticipated that 25 centimetres of snow could hit the Elk Valley in a 24 hour period, although the snow is expected to end by Wednesday morning.

Only the Elk Valley is currently under the Winter Storm Watch.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations,” added Environment Canada. “Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.”

During the winter season, all motorists are encouraged by Public Safety Canada to be equipped with an emergency kit which includes water, food, a first-aid kit, flashlight, blankets, medicine and other supplies.

