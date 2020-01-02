Elk Valley RCMP is investigating an altercation in downtown Fernie that escalated to a non-fatal shooting in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Police say they responded to the incident and found that one of the men sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

“He was quickly taken to the Fernie hospital. He has since been released,” said Cst. Debra Katerenchuk.

Police said the other man involved was taken into custody and then released later the same day, pending further investigation.

“Investigators believe that the shooting arose from a previous altercation, earlier that evening at the Fernie Community Center,” said Katerenchuk. “We have since executed a search warrant at the residence where the shooting occurred.”

According to police, the shooter may receive charges at his court date in the coming months.

According to police, this was an isolated incident, with no risk posed to the public.

Elk Valley RCMP is asking those who may have information on the earlier altercation to contact them or Crime Stoppers.