Environment Canada has issued a warning for a long period of snowfall for the Elk Valley, expecting 20 to 30 centimetres of snow to accumulate overnight.

It added that a frontal system will head over southern B.C. which will bring snowfall Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

While most of the Elk Valley will see a blanket of snow, the Fernie and Morrisey area will likely see a little bit less; residents can expect upwards of 15 to 25 centimetres through to early Wednesday morning, according to Environment Canada.

The West Kootenay can expect around 20 to 30 centimetres at higher elevations, while 15 to 25 centimetres is forecast for Arrow-Slocan and northern parts of Kootenay Lake.

Environment Canada said the snow is expected to ease off by Wednesday morning.

Residents are advised to avoid travelling if possible during poor conditions.